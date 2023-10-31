The Brazilian footballer Neymar He never faces new controversy as a result of his usual rumbas, only this time he organized a party in the middle of his convalescence from the delicate injury he just suffered.

Details of the new party that the Brazilian star had organized on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro.



The controversy breaks out because Neymar was recommended to rest after suffering a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee, in Brazil’s qualifying match against Uruguay.

Neymar was seriously injured.

Neymar is said to have held a two-day party at his mansion in Mangaratiba, a lake region located 85 kilometers from the Rio capital. It is said by press reports that it was a great event with many guests and friends of the footballer.

The attendees even reported that the injury the player suffered had little impact because he was seen dancing and having fun. “Broken leg alone in the field, on the slopes he dances like crazy“said one of the sources cited by the portal of journalist Leo Dias, which spread the news.

The scandal has been such that the forward had to come out to apologize, although he has done so indirectly, in his stories of Instagram.

“Taking care of our own lives is already too complicated. So why talk about the lives of others? Everyone has their reasons for doing what they do, for being what they are. Live your own lives, make your days happier and Let others find their peace wherever they want,” says Neymar in his publication.

