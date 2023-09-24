Everything seems to indicate that the relationship between Neymar and Portuguese coach Jorge Jesús at Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia is completely broken. There is a strong crisis in the Arab club’s locker room and one of the main protagonists is the Brazilian star.

It may be of interest to you: Luis Díaz and Liverpool, celebrating: victory, undefeated and second to Manchester City

According to information provided by several Saudi Arabian media, this week controversy broke out in Al-Hilal after the 1-1 draw against Navbahor Namangan of Uzbekistan in the debut of the Asian Champions League.

Read here: Édgar Páez, president of the Tigres club, of Bogotá, murdered

Neymar was a starter for the Arab team, but he had a game to forget: He missed a called goal, violently pushed the Uzbek Abror Ismailov in the middle of an argument and got angry with the referee for not letting him take a free kick at risk. In addition, he was saved from expulsion and went to the locker room to complete a bad performance.

As revealed Sport Italia In recent days, tension exploded in the locker room when Jorge Jesús reproached Neymar for his behavior and his bad performance on the field of play, situation that triggered a strong fight between the two.

Neymar asks for the departure of his coach

But the scuffle did not end there, since the Brazilian player would have gone directly to the Al-Hilal directors to demand the departure of the Portuguese coach and requested the arrival of Tité, former coach of the Brazilian national team, with whom he would have an excellent relationship due to his time in the ‘canarinha’.

We tell you: Hard fight between the Government and professional football: investigations put it in check

Furthermore, it was known that The representative of Jorge Jesús met with the directors of Al-Hilal and was informed of a possible dismissal if the results do not improve.

Turbulence in Al-Hilal



Neymar demanded that the Saudi club pay for his vacation. Photo: Instagram @neymarjr / iStock

Al Hilal did not go beyond a draw against Damac (1-1), which has not won a game so far in the competition and could lose the lead in the Saudi Arabia League, which has matchday seven at stake. With Neymar, the Moroccan goalkeeper Bono, the Serbians Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Aleksandre Mitrovic or the Brazilian Malcom, the Al Hilal team stagnated after four consecutive victories.

Jorge Jesús’s team took the lead at the Príncipe Sultan Bin Abdul Aziz stadium after ten minutes thanks to Malcom’s goal, but the hosts tied in the second half with Nicolae Stanciu’s goal.

With this result, Al-Hilal ceded the leadership of the Saudi Arabian league to Al-Ittihad Jeddah Club of Frenchman KarimBenzema.

More news in EL TIEMPO