Neymar will continue next season at PSG. This has been confirmed by the Brazilian star in an interview he has granted to Telefoot and in which he has assured that he feels very happy in Paris. In addition, he had words of praise for his teammate Kylian Mbappé, whom he hopes to see next season in the French capital.

“I’m very happy at PSG right now. Things have changed a lot, I want to continue next season in Paris and I hope Kylian Mbappé will too. It’s something that PSG fans want too.”, stressed the Brazilian when asked about his future and that of Mbappé.

Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappé end their contract with PSG in 2022 next year and the Parisian team has already started negotiations to renew both. The extension of the Brazilian’s contract is much more certain than that of the French, who continues to rethink his future and has not yet accepted the offer he has had from Leonardo for months.

Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr they joined as forward teammates in the same summer in Paris. The Parc des Princes received two of the world’s biggest stars at once. One came after being confirmed at Barça to find his way without Messi, the other wanted to take the next step after appearing as a great revelation in Monaco. For the Brazilian, as stated in the interview in Telefoot, French is “like his brother”. “We are like brothers, but I am the oldest. We love to play together because I want to get the best of him,” he said. But also Neymar has revealed his future, he wants to face challenges at PSG and he wants Mbappé to accompany him.

The Brazilian also revealed his nickname and also said that there is a factor that unites them to perform on the green: happiness. “I call him ‘Golden Boy’ because he is a golden boy. He has a huge heart. As a soccer player we all know his worth but, off the field, he is also incredible. He is smiling, happy, he likes to have fun. We are very similar and we have to be happy to be 100%, “he added. Many compliments for the Frenchman at a difficult time in terms of performance and also, when his future is in the air.

A final that hurts and more opportunities

In this preview offered on social networks (the full interview is broadcast at 6:20 p.m. this Sunday on TF1), Neymar is also disappointed. The reason? The last final of the Champions League that ended in defeat for the Parisians.

“I did not like it. I cried. I really wanted to bring this cup to France but we couldn’t. I think we will have more opportunities. This year we will do everything possible to reach the final and win the title, “said the Brazilian about one of the toughest defeats of his sports career.