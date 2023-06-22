Neymar is in the eye of the hurricane. The Brazilian player, who is said to be able to leave Paris Saint Germain at the same time as Kylian Mbappé, is the center of controversy in the entertainment press at the South American giant due to a scandal over alleged infidelity.

After Neymar published an unexpected public letter, apologizing to his wife, Bruna Biancardi, and the son who is on the way, for what he classifies as “unjustifiable”, the woman pointed out for allegedly being his lover appeared: the ‘influencer’ Fernando Campos.

She, a figure in social networks, it practically exploded after the virality of Neymar’s message.

‘I will tell the whole truth’: Neymar’s accused of infidelity speaks

Neymar and his wife Bruna Biancardi. Photo: AFP, Bruna Biancardi’s Instagram

fernanda campos —who revealed that she had a relationship with Neymar this month, on the eve of Valentine’s Day in Brazil— is 26 years old, was born in Carmo do Rio Claro, in Minas Gerais, and works making videos and photos on the social network. Internet, on topics such as makeup and fashion, since adolescence.

Until the beginning of this week, he maintained the profile on Instagram, with almost 500,000 followers. And it is said that until the beginning of this week, because this Wednesday his account was suddenly deleted. Everything, after publishing the following message, according to ‘OKDiario’:

“Soon I will tell everything and I will tell the whole truth no matter who it hurts! I am living in hell. I am judged and attacked from all sides. I ask you not to judge me for what I did and what I must do now.”

Who is Fernanda Campos, pointed out in the Nayamr infidelity scandal?

The Brazilian Fernanda Campos. Photo: Fernanda Campos Instagram

The young Campos is in charge of teaching a striking course entitled ‘Method of the millionaire mind’, in which claims to teach anyone to “use the power of the mind, along with other tools, to attract what you want”. The content is available on a website that she created herself.

The young woman, who has also done work as a model, promotes the material as follows: “Maybe you’re a little lost or you’ve already defined your path, but you still don’t prosper easily. Maybe you even generate a good income, but you can’t travel, buy your dream car, etc. My course will open your mind and make you succeed”.

The ‘influencer’ assures that she does not regret having publicly opened her recent relationship with Neymar.

The news was disclosed by the columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the portal ‘Metrópoles’, earlier this week. Now, Fernanda says that she is trying to understand why Instagram deleted her account. The platform has not yet ruled on the case.

“They ordered me to remove it. I did nothing. I did not deviate from the Instagram guidelines ”said the young woman, in an interview with the program ‘Fofocalizando’.

The ‘influencer’ believes that Neymar could be behind the cancellation of his account. “Maybe, maybe not,” she said, adding: “Soon, I should be back. That’s why I didn’t create another account. I’m already talking to Instagram.”

*With information from O GLOBO, FROM BRAZIL.

From the American Newspaper Group (GDA).