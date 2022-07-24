Despite numerous rumors about his future, Neymar once again declared his desire to stay at Paris Saint Germain . There is no doubt for the Brazilian champion regarding his intention to stay in Paris for a long time and the confirmation came even after the friendly match played and won by the French against Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0) in Tokyo.

BUCK AND ANSWER – “I always want to stay at the club,” he said Neymar after the race. “So far the PSG hasn’t told me anything, I don’t know what his plans are for me”, the Brazilian’s brief comment. In this regard also mister Galtiercoach of the French champions, said: “Neymar? He’s been working well since the beginning of the season, he seems happy to me too, he’s very fit. What will happen in the near future, at the end of the transfer session, I don’t know. He’s coming. announced at the start, it is said that he can stay. I have not had an individual interview with him on this aspect, but he does not seem disturbed by all this “.