Neymar was seriously injured.
Neymar was seriously injured.
The Brazilian will have to go to the operating room again.
The Brazilian Neymar Jr. He will undergo surgery on his left knee that will keep him off the field indefinitely after suffering a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in Tuesday’s match against Uruguay for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
The serious injury to the Saudi Al-Hilal player and main star of the Brazilian national team was confirmed by the clinical and imaging examinations that the footballer underwent this Wednesday in Sao Paulo, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) reported in a statement. release.
Heartbreaking message from Neymar
Hours after the news became official, Brazilian Neymar shared a heartbreaking message on his social networks.
“It is a very sad moment, the worst. I know I am strong but this time I am going to need my friends (family and friends) even more”Neymar began his message.
“It is not easy to go through an injury and surgery, imagine going through all this again after 4 months of recovery,” said the footballer in relation to his previous injury.
Finally, the crash thanked all the messages of support he has received in these hours.
“I have faith, too much… But I put the strength in God’s hands so that he can renew mine. Thank you for the messages of support and affection.”
