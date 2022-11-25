neymar, who was injured this Thursday against Serbia, admitted that this is one of the “most difficult” moments of his career, given the uncertainty of not knowing when he will be able to play again in the World Cup.

The attacker of Brazil suffered a right ankle injury in the second half of the victory against Serbia that will keep him off the pitch until at least the round of 16.

(Argentina: video of Saudi Arabia’s technical talk is filtered, tremendous!)

(Sadness in Brazil! Neymar and Danilo miss the group stage of the World Cup)

“Today became one of the most difficult moments of my career. Again in a World Cup. I am injured. It hurts, but I am sure that I will be able to return. I will do everything possible to help my country, my teammates and myself. “, Neymar said in a post on his social networks.

Medical part

The doctor of the Brazilian team, Rodrigo Lasmarsaid this Friday that the athlete will miss at least Monday’s clash against the Swiss, in which Brazil could qualify early for the round of 16.

In addition to the main figure of the five-time champions, strong candidates for the title, the starting right-back, Danilo, He will also be out of Brazil’s second outing due to a left ankle injury.

“They remain in treatment with the aim of trying to recover them in time for the competition,” Lasmar said in a video released by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

“We will evaluate them daily to have information and we will make the best decisions based on that,” he added. Brazil leads Group G with three points, the same as Switzerland, which it leads on goal difference. Cameroon and Serbia they close off the zone with no units.

(Cristiano Ronaldo: confirm what he took out of his shorts and ate) (Qatar World Cup: the fan who steals all eyes, photos and videos)

SPORTS

With information from EFE and AFP