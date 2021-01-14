Neymar enjoyed a perfect Wednesday. He scored a goal and lifted the French Super Cup with PSG, but also celebrated the triumph of Santos -his former club- 3-0 over Boca and Peixe’s qualification for the Copa Libertadores final. In fact, the last time the Brazilian team won the most coveted trophy in America was with Ney as a star.

There are plenty of reasons to celebrate for the Brazilian who showed all his joy on social media and He also sent a message to Leandro Paredes, his partner and friend from PSG, who played in Boca and -you see- had a pending bet.

“I want to send a greeting to my friend Leandro Paredes …”Ney said in one of his Instagram ‘stories’ before bursting out laughing. The Brazilian forward could no longer follow, who sent a kiss to Paredes and reminded him that he now owes him a dinner.

Neymar was champion of the Copa Libertadores with Santos in 2011. He was the great figure of the team and in the Club World Cup he collided with Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, ​​who beat him 4-0. However, the quality of Neymar aroused the interest of the Catalans who hired him the following season. With Messi and Suárez, Ney also conquered the Champions League in 2015. And then he emigrated to PSG in a record pass in exchange for 222 million euros.

Neymar and Paredes celebrate a new title with PSG. (Reuter)

In the team of the French capital, this Wednesday he harvested his tenth title after defeating Olympique de Marseille 2-1 in the final. Neymar entered the second half and scored a penalty for the partial 2-0 with which PSG went into the game. With the Brazilian team, he has already won the 2013 Confederations Cup and the gold medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Now he can raise the Libertadores again with Santos, although this time as a fan. And with a full belly if Paredes pays him what he owes.