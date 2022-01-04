Neymar Junior is out of the Paris Saint Germain news, however he does not escape criticism. The Brazilian is recovering from an injury he suffered last November. Now, after spending the Christmas holidays in Brazil, he has not returned to Paris as the rest of his colleagues have done. This is not the first time that the former Barcelona player takes the opportunity to spend a few more days in his homeland.

This fact has put him back in the eye of the hurricane. Rothen has charged hard at him, even going so far as to talk about how badly the passage of time is making him feel. On the subject of his return, in principle, on January 9, he accuses Leonardo.

“How can we accept that from a player, who has not yet played 50% of the games since the start of the season and who has, compared to other years, a ratio of goals and assists below? It is less efficient. He is getting old, he is gaining weight without stopping, he does not have the proper way of life. When you pass 30, recovery does not go as well as at 25 and when you do stupid things, you put yourself at risk in everything. “

“It is unacceptable on the part of the club, and I again blame the sports director because he manages the sports management. It is he who decides everything. It is he who gives the go-ahead to Neymar to stay until January 9 and get treatment in Brazil. But where are we? Is incredible!”.

“You are the sports director of one of the biggest clubs in Europe and you want to win the Champions League. That never happens in other championships. Never one of your flagship players is treated abroad and less in his country. He is on vacation. This is not normal because the image of PSG still suffers from it. Through Neymar’s bullshit on social networks such as poker, parties, New Years … Now he is going to make videos in which he lifts weights to say that he is preparing to return with all its apogee in February “, sentenced.

This fourth injury to Neymar has not prevented him from enjoying New Year’s Eve in style, something that has reached the Parisian capital and angered the PSG fans. We will see if on January 9 Neymar returns to work under Pochettino …