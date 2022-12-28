With summaryNeymar took the leading role in a negative way at Paris Saint-Germain’s home game against low-flyer Strasbourg. The Brazilian took the red card with a schwalbe in his first match after the failed World Cup in Qatar. PSG eventually won, thanks to a striking penalty from Kylian Mbappé in the 96th minute: 2-1.



The match between Paris Saint-Germain and Strasbourg became a match in which it was initially about the Brazilians from PSG. Within fifteen minutes it was defender Marquinhos who, on a pass from Neymar, made it 1-0 for the leader of France. Six minutes after the break, however, it was the same Marquinhos who put the 1-1 on the scoreboard with an own goal.

The most striking moment, however, came in the 63rd minute. Neymar, who had received his first yellow card two minutes earlier, made a schwalbe and was therefore penalized with a second yellow card. The Brazilian, who was eliminated by Croatia in the quarterfinals at the World Cup, clearly showed his displeasure and even almost came face to face with referee Clément Turpin.

For a long time, Paris Saint-Germain seemed to be losing points against the number nineteen in Ligue 1, but Turpin was still in a good mood for the French leader in injury time. PSG received a penalty kick in the 96th minute and that opportunity was spent on Kylian Mbappé. The man who made a hat-trick in the lost World Cup final against Argentina converted the penalty and gave his team the three points.

Lionel Messi is still on holiday in his hometown of Rosario and will travel to Paris again after the turn of the year. The next game for PSG is on New Year’s Day (8.45 pm) at RC Lens, the number two with eight points less, but also played one game less.

In the footsteps of Kylian Mbappé and Thierry Henry

AS Monaco resumed Ligue 1 with a 2-3 win at Auxerre. Born on February 16, 2005, Eliesse Ben Seghir scored twice on his debut. The seventeen-year-old talent from Saint-Tropez made it 1-2 in the 58th minute. Ten minutes later, an own goal from Youssouf Fofana brought Auxerre back to the same level, but in the 85th minute Ben Seghir also made the winning 2-3 with a beautiful shot in the far corner.

Only Thierry Henry (17 years and 255 days) was younger when he scored twice for AS Monaco, in 1995 against RC Lens. Ben Seghir is 17 years and 315 days old today. In addition to Henry, three players were younger when they scored their first goal for AS Monaco. The record is held by Kylian Mbappé, who was 17 and 2 months old when he scored his first goal in Ligue 1. Pietro Pellegri (17 years and 5 months), Thierry Henry (17 years and 8 months) and Benoît Badiashile (17 years and 9 months) were younger than Ben Seghir (17 years and 10 months) on their first goal for Monaco.

