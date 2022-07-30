Brazil.- The forward of the Paris Saint Germain Neymar obtained a habeas corpus in a Brazilian court thanks to which he cannot be “prosecuted or detained” for tax evasion in his country, within the framework of two tax actions, according to his advice.

The Federal Regional Court of the 3rd Region of Brazil determined the suspension of a “investigative criminal procedure” in which the Prosecutor’s Office proposed an agreement to avoid sitting him on the defendant’s bench.

However, the court considered that there is not enough evidence for the Public Ministry to offer an agreement.

“It would be markedly authoritarian to threaten with Criminal Law those who exercise their elementary constitutional right to pay everything when it is due, but only when it is due,” alleged the footballer’s defense in a note, represented by the law firm Davi Tangerino Advogados.

This case is not related to the trial that the star of the Brazilian team will face in Spain next October, a month before the Qatar World Cup begins, for alleged irregularities in his signing for Barcelona in 2013.

In the Brazilian case, Neymar is accused of tax evasion for not declaring correctly and, therefore, not paying the corresponding taxes related to payments that he and his family received from Barcelona between 2011 and 2013, when he was still a Santos player.

The Brazilian Treasury imposed a fine of 188 million reais (today about 36 million dollars) that the footballer managed to reduce considerably through a series of appeals in judicial instances.

In May 2020, he also obtained an injunction that allowed him to suspend payment of the fine until the case was tried.

Neymar’s defense alleges that a large part of the money demanded by the Brazilian authorities was paid in Spain, while defending the colors of Barcelona, ​​through the payment of taxes in that country, whose amounts should be subtracted from the fine.

After the habeas corpus, his lawyers insisted that there is not the “minimum certainty about the existence of a criminal act”, nor “the possibility that the Federal Public Ministry sought a conviction” or had an “interest in acting”.

“These conditions must be present when an agreement not to prosecute is offered, since the agreement is an alternative to filing a complaint,” argued Neymar’s lawyers, a thesis accepted by the Brazilian Justice.