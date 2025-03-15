Brazilian footballer Endrick Felipe Moreira de Sousa, Real Madrid striker, has been summoned with Alex Sandro and Lucas Perri to replace his compatriots Danilo Luiz da Silva, Ederson Moraes and Neymar Júnior in the national team for their next meetings before the combined of Colombia and Argentina.

Neymar, former player of FC Barcelona – among other teams – and now back in Santos where he exploded, he had returned to a call almost a year and a half after playing his last game with the clothing of the clothing of the Canarinha. And he did it in a list that also included Realcler Vinícius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes, next to the Culé Raphinha days.

The coach of the ‘Seleçao’, Dorival Júnior, He trusted ‘Ney’ for those imminent commitments of Brazil In the South American qualifiers of classification towards the 2026 World Cup. His last participation with the ‘Verdeamarla’ shirt was on October 18, 2023, a duel against Uruguay and classification for the later Copa América.

The maximum historical gunner of the ‘Canarinha’, with 77 goals in 124 internationalities, however, will postpone its return. “After the evaluations carried out, The selection medical department informed us about the situation of each athlete“Dorival Jr. lamented in statements offered to the Brazilian Soccer Confederation (CBF).

Thus, on its website, the CBF confirmed on Friday the respective physical discomfort of ‘Ney’ and also danilo (Flamengo) and Ederson (Manchester City), being replaced in the list of summoned by the Merengue Endrick with Alex Sandro (Flamengo) and Perri (Olympique de Lyon).