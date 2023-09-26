Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Neymar 'explodes' over rumors in Arabia and denies the fight with his coach: 'Stop this'

September 26, 2023
Neymar ‘explodes’ over rumors in Arabia and denies the fight with his coach: ‘Stop this’

Neymar clarifies the rumors on his social networks

Neymar clarifies the rumors on his social networks

The Brazilian star would have asked for the departure of coach Jorge Jesús.

Neymar has not started his adventure in Saudi Arabia in a great way. The Brazilian has played three games with Al Hilal and only in the game against Al Riyadh did he have an important contribution.

However, in the other two games it was not decisive and, on the other hand, He was involved in several controversies, such as his hitting a player with a ball during the game against Navbahor Namangan in the Asian Champions League.

Well, in the last few hours a rumor arose that the Brazilian had asked the club for the departure of coach Jorge Jesús after the Champions League game.

Neymar

Neymar asks for the departure of his coach

You have to stop believing in these things, pages like these

However, the Brazilian took a step forward and denied the rumors that he had asked for the Portuguese coach’s head.

“Lies… You have to stop believing in these things, pages like these… With millions of followers you cannot continue spreading untrue news! With all the respect in the world, I ask you to stop this. It is a lack of respect.”, he mentioned through Instagram.

Neymar has not had the best start to the season with Al Hilal and injuries have affected his performance on the pitch. Since his arrival in Saudi Arabia, he has only managed to play 501 minutes, divided into three games; although he has not managed to debut as a scorer.

With information from Futbolred

