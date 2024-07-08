Uruguay It is not synonymous with joy or Brazilnot even for Neymar. The Celeste once again spoiled the party for the Canarinha and removed it from the America Cup after a penalty shootout that left a lot to talk about.

The Brazilian team said goodbye to the America Cup ahead of schedule, the idea was to at least advance to a semi-final or fight for the title in the final. Nothing happened like that, Scratch He left in the quarterfinals after falling against a Uruguay very solid.

Brazil vs. Uruguay. Photo:EFE

Brazil in crisis

The elimination of Brazil It generated a series of criticisms and comments towards a team that does not seem to find its way and that wasted a lot of time waiting for the coach’s “yes” Carlo Ancelotti, who decided to renew with Real Madrid and not join a project under construction.

The arrival of Dorival Junior The Brazilian bench brought some hope to a team that is not doing well in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. But everything took a 180-degree turn after the game shown in the Copa América.

Media in Brazil They regretted not only the elimination, but also the lack of it Neymar Jr. The captain was not in the squad for the Copa América due to a serious knee injury he suffered last year, precisely against Uruguay in the qualifiers.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, known as Neymar Júnior or simply Neymar, is a Brazilian footballer. Photo:Instagram: @neymarjr

The Brazilian star tore his cruciate ligament and meniscus in his knee and had to undergo surgery. The recovery time was not enough for him to be with his national team and he had to watch from the sidelines.

Neymar cries for Brazil

TO Neymar He was seen near the Canarinha before and during the debut in America Cup. He went to the training camp to greet his teammates, and went to SoFi Stadium to watch the goalless draw against Costa Rica.

For the match against Uruguay, Neymar He decided not to go to the stadium and a video of him watching the game from a nightclub went viral on social media. The star can be seen with several friends in a reserved place with a cell phone in his hand to watch the game.

Las Vegas (United States), 07/07/2024.- Raphinha Dias of Brazil (L) in action against Maximiliano Araujo of Uruguay (R) during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Quarter-finals match between Uruguay and Brazil, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 06 July 2024. (Brazil) EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER Photo:EFE

Ney did not miss a single penalty and suffered with each one. At the end of the video, he can be seen very affected, as he burst into tears after his team’s elimination from the Copa America.

