The Brazilian team faced its Croatian counterpart in the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and it was not an easy match, since the imposing and seemingly impenetrable defense of the Croatians made the game difficult for the South Americans.
The commitment ended equal to zero scores in the 90 regulatory minutes and both teams went to extra time to later go to the collection of penalties in search of a pass to the next round and it was the benchmark for the verdeamarela, Neymar Jr who opened the match. score in the first overtime.
With this score at 105+1′, the Brazilian star equaled the record of one of the best footballers of all time and the highest Brazilian reference, Edson Arantes do Nascimiento ‘Pelé‘ of more annotations with the selection of Brazil when reaching 77 goals.
It is practically a fact that the Paris Saint-Germain footballer will surpass sooner or later Pelebut for the moment it will be a matter of enjoying the 77 annotations of the homegrown players Santos FC.
Neymar is playing his third World Cup and registers 13 games played in which he has been able to score eight goals.
