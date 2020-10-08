The Brazilian team arrived in São Paulo at dawn this Thursday with a big problem for their debut in the qualifying rounds, on Friday against Bolvia. Your big star, Neymar, has left training on Wednesday with severe back pain and was seen walking with difficulty when getting off the bus de la canarinha, after the trip.

The CBF did not rule on the severity of the injury, only reported that Neymar is “under treatment with the physiotherapist of selection and medication”.

Within the change of the system and the new position of Neymar, as playmaker, Tite led Wednesday’s training with Flamengo’s ’10’, Everton Ribeiro, at the site of the PSG star, next to Everton and Coutinho, in the line of three players creating the new 4-2-3- 1 that will be seen against Bolivia.

Another change that was seen in training was Douglas Luiz, from Aston Villa, second midfielder. In the other training sessions, Casemiro’s partner in midfield had been Bruno Guimarães, from Lyon.