PSG came to their match against Rennes four points behind Lille, leader of Ligue 1. A setback meant practically saying goodbye to the title and, in the absence of Mbappé, still injured, all the lights were on Neymar. If we take into account that hours before the meeting the renewal of the Brazilian crack had been confirmed until 2025, the intensity of the lights was even greater. And the former Barça player, despite having opened the match with a penalty, disappointed and could not avoid the final draw (1-1). It was not his day.

The main French newspapers are made of their game and highlight the thickness of it, in a line similar to that drawn in the tie against Manchester City that left them out of the Champions League final. L’Équipe notes that “wandered between lines without dynamism”, letting even that “Ander took over and had a bigger impact “ offensive in the crash. “Neymar had fun alone, forgetting to focus on his teammates (…) His goal, the eighth in 16 Ligue 1 games, does not hide his production, clearly insufficient, “they complete.

This media also blames the ’10’ for being “less worried than in the Champions League (…), as if the title of champion of France did not motivate him”. Ney’s numbers in domestic competition are 8 goals and 5 assists in 16 games, participating in a goal every 95 minutes. While in the highest continental competition he has accumulated 6 and 3 in 9 games, having a direct impact on a goal every 83 minutes. Higher numbers, despite the higher level of the rivals, which perhaps support the previous statement.

Neymar’s statistics during the last three seasons. BeSoccer Pro

Le Parisien, the most prominent media in the French capital shares a vision with L’Équipe and analyzes the shock of our protagonist as follows: “Neymar, still half”. Again, they pick up their excessive irregularity, which prevented Mauricio Pochettino’s men from killing the game in the second half and gave wings to a Rennes that achieved the final draw (1-1) thanks to a header from Guirassy.

He always gets injured because he leads an absolutely lamentable lifestyle.

Daniel Riolo, ‘RMC Sport’ journalist

Daniel Riolo, journalist from RMC Sport, went even further and he had no mercy after the clash that left Ligue 1 on a tray with Lille, which is three points ahead of the Parisians with two games to go. “There are players who have to face their responsibilities. How can a guy like Neymar have such a catastrophic week? We cannot continue saying the Brazilian genius, the artist, the world top-3, the future Ballon d’Or … “, he began.

“Does he ever have to take responsibility for his actions? Does he have the right to render such terrible services? Is he allowed to not even reach 10 goals this year? He always gets injured because he leads an absolutely lamentable lifestyle (…) These types of players are never there when they should be (…). Who criticizes them? You cannot say anything about them, they are not responsible for anything, “concluded a heated Riolo.