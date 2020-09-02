Neymar and Di María, in the preview of the Champions League final. MANU FERNANDEZ / AFP

The spread of the coronavirus through changing rooms around the world continues its advance. This time it was the Champions League runner-up and illustrious names: Neymar, Di María and Paredes are infected. PSG reported in a statement on Wednesday that three of its players had tested positive in the PCR test and the newspaper L’Equipe has confirmed that it is the Brazilian and the Argentines. The Parisian team has already applied the sanitary protocol and the three players have been isolated to prevent the spread of the virus in the booth of the Parc des Princes.

The next game that PSG had to play was on September 10, visiting the Lens field at 9:00 p.m., belonging to the second day of Ligue 1. This should be their debut in the domestic tournament. The team coached by Thomas Tuchel has been exempt from the first day when they played the Champions League final on 23 August. The match against Lens was scheduled for August 29, but PSG requested the postponement and the authorities granted it. To postpone the match again, four positive cases are needed in the eight days before the match.

The three players coincided in their holiday destination after the Champions League, Ibiza. Other teammates such as Spaniard Ander Herrera, ex-Madrid player Keylor Navas and Mauro Icardi also enjoyed the rest on the island before the Ligue 1 debut.

The Parisian team joins the list of teams affected by coronavirus outbreaks, in a week in which two positives have been confirmed in the Spanish team. Mikel Oyarzabal and Adama Traoré left the concentration after knowing their positive result, which has forced Luis Enrique to modify the call that will face Germany tomorrow at 8:45 p.m. in Stuttgard. Another group that has been affected recently is Cádiz. This Tuesday he confirmed the positive of two players and a member of the coaching staff, just 48 hours after having played a friendly match against Espanyol. The Andalusians will debut on their return to the first division on September 12 against Osasuna.