After six years full of ups and downs with PSG, Neymar ends his Parisian adventure heading to Al-Hilalwhich serves as a golden bridge to join other stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema or Sadio Mané in the rich Saudi championship.

The transfer announcement was made by the Saudi club in a video on the social network X (formerly Twitter). “I’m here in Saudi Arabia, I’m from Al-Hilal,” the 31-year-old Brazilian declared in English, dressed in the blue elastic of his new team.

“It is always difficult to say goodbye to a player as exceptional as Neymar, one of the best in the world,” said Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG, in a statement published on the website of the French capital club. .

And as soon as he arrived on Arab soil, Neymar chose to talk about his arrival. And he took the opportunity to defend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he considers a “pioneer” in the striking Saudi revolution that football is experiencing.

‘Cristiano Ronaldo was a pioneer’

“I am very happy to arrive in a new league: it is a new experience, a new challenge. Obviously I want to make history, the challenges are what move me“, Neymar said in a talk with the media of his new club.

“I’m here to help the league continue to grow more and more. It’s already changing a lot, they’ve made a lot of signings. For sure, the league will be very competitive, and even more so with the signings this summer,” he added.

Asked about the level of the tournament, he said: “Competitiveness is important, that’s why I’m coming. Of course it’s something different, but it’s still a challenge.”

“I think Cristiano Ronaldo was a pioneer in all this. People called him ‘crazy’, this and that, and you see, the league is growing more and more.”he concluded.

*With EFE