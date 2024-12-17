The forward formed by Leo Messi, Luis Suárez and Neymar in Barça, known by the acronym MSN, was one of the most spectacular and fearsome for rival defenses in the entire history of football. That trident that marked an era at the Camp Nou could reunite next season at Inter Miami.

Messi and Suárez have already shared the pink shirt since last season in the United States MLS franchise and, according to Sky Sport Switzerlandthe Brazilian would have confessed to his current Al-Hilal teammates that in the summer, when his contract with the Saudi Arabian club ends, he will sign with the Florida team.

The three players formed one of the best tridents in the history of Barça between 2014 and 2017.

The Argentine, the Uruguayan and the Brazilian only played for the Blaugrana for three seasons. The trio broke up in August 2017, when Neymar decided to leave the Catalan club to sign for a PSG that paid his termination clause of 222 million, still the most expensive signing in the history of football.

Despite spending only three years at Barça, the three forwards accumulated a total of 364 goals and 211 assists, numbers within reach of very few in history that helped the Barcelona team win a Champions League, two Leagues, three Copas del Rey, a European Super Cup, two Spanish Super Cups and a club World Cup.

Neymar, during a warm-up with Al Hilal. WALID ZAIN / Reuters

If Neymar’s signing for Inter Miami goes through, the American team would be made up of five former Barça players. In addition to Messi and Suárez, the Brazilian would also coincide with Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, also his teammates during his time as a Barcelona player.