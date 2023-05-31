Neymar could go to the Premier League, would have received a call from Guardiola

In the last days the rumors in the market of passes in the football of Europe they come and go and they don’t ‘respect looks’.

neymar is the protagonist of a new ‘bombshell’, as it is warned that he would leave the psg and would go to Premier league.

nothing fixed

The Brazilian striker, however, has a contract with the French team until 2025 and with a great renewal option until 2027, but things have been seen.

According to the sports newspaper of that country, L’Equipe, the defense of Brazil, Casemiro, which is part of Manchester Utdis in the crosshairs of the rival club, City, it would have been the bridge for DT Pep Guardiola I will talk to Neymar.

And if Messi leaves?

What is known is that the striker would be bored in Paris, as he has constantly collided with the fans and the issue of injuries does not have him standing well.

The problem that City has is the financial Fair Play, which is what limits the great teams of the continent to hire more figures.

The other thing is that Lionel Messi He leaves PSG, as it would not be clear that Neymar, another of his figures, would also leave the Parisian awnings.

