The Barcelona Court will judge the “Neymar case” from October 17 to 31for which the Brazilian international, currently at Paris Saint-Germain, his parents and former FC Barcelona presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell will sit on the bench for irregularities in his signing in 2013.

According to ‘El País’ and legal sources have informed ‘Efe’, the trial will be held from October 17 in seven sessions, in a hearing in which the defendants face prison sentences for two crimes of corruption between individuals and fraud by simulated contract in the negotiations that, between 2011 and 2013, culminated in the transfer of Neymar to FC Barcelona.

Neymar, against the ropes

The case began after a complaint from the investment fund DIS Esportes e Organizaço de Eventos LTDA, which had 40% of Neymar’s federative rights and who felt cheated, in his opinion, by not having collected everything he owed for the signing of the footballer to FC Barcelona when Rosell was president and Bartomeu vice president.

The Federation of Professional Sports Associations of Brazil, which joins DIS in the private prosecution, considers that their rights, consisting of a percentage of the transfer rights, were also violated by the defendants.

The Prosecutor’s Office, in its provisional conclusions, asks for two years in prison and a ten million euro fine for Neymar, who is currently a French PSG player, and five years in prison for Sandro Rosell. He also requests two years in prison for Neymar’s father and one for his mother, both as alleged perpetrators of crimes of corruption in business, the same one that charges the son, and a fine of 1.4 million euros for the company familiar N&N.

Josep Maria Bartomeu, who at the time of the events related to this case was vice president of the Catalan club, is only accused by DIS, which asks for five years in prison. The case addressed by the Barcelona Court is called “Neymar 2”, since “Neymar 1” culminated in an agreement with the Barcelona court for which Barça paid 5.5 million euros and was convicted of two crimes prosecutors, exempting Rosell and Bartomeu from responsibilities.

*With EFE