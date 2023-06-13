Everything seems to indicate that the footballer Neymar Jr. His hours are counted in the PSG team. According to the first reports, the Brazilian player would be emulating the steps of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema, when leaving for Arab soccer.
According to media information CBS Sportsdue to Neymar’s weak season, he would not hesitate to change the air and the compass would point to Saudi Arabian football.
Now neymar He finds himself in a dilemma, which consists of continuing in high-level competitions that enhance his football career, or securing a good amount of millions for his retirement.
Likewise, said source indicates that Neymar would be the option ‘B’ for the al hilalsince the priority player was the Argentine Lionel Messi, however, with his signing with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, they opted for the Brazilian team.
And the offer is tempting, since the Arabs would not hesitate to throw the house out the window by taking out the checkbook and putting on the PSG table the by no means inconsiderable amount of €45 million for the signing
It is expected that it will be in the next few days when there is more information about it. On the other hand, the salary that Neymar would receive would be quite similar to that received by the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, earning around 16.6 million dollars monthlythat is, approximately 200 million dollars a year.
