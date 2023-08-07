Neymar, in the friendly between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC and PSG. KIM HONG-JI (REUTERS)

Neymar formally communicated to PSG his wish to leave the team this summer, according to L’Equipe. The 31-year-old Brazilian attacker still has four years left on his contract with the Parisian squad. However, he was left “deeply traumatized” by the gathering of fans outside his home in early May to show his discontent and ask him to leave Paris, according to the French sports newspaper.

More information

Two days after PSG’s return from their Asian tour, Neymar spoke to his family and his agent, Pini Zahavi, and they all came to the consensus that it was best for the player to leave the club. A decision that he communicated to the PSG management last Sunday. Neymar arrived at PSG in 2017 and after paying a contract termination clause with Barcelona, ​​which amounted to 222 million euros. It is still the most expensive transfer in football history.

However, his continuous injuries and his lifestyle have not allowed him to succeed in a Parisian club that maintains its dominance in the French league, but does not win the long-awaited Champions League. With Kylian Mbappé removed from the team due to his refusal to renew his contract, the Brazilian was the only light in the Parisian attack during the recent Asian tour, which saw two defeats and a draw in Japan without Neymar playing. His double, on the other hand, sealed PSG’s 3-0 victory against South Korean Jeonbuk.

PSG have already signed Portuguese striker Gonçalo Ramos and have launched a full-fledged offensive for another attacker, Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani. L’Equipe points out that it is known that Barcelona would want his return, but that there are doubts about whether the Catalan team would have enough financial support to pay for the transfer and the record of their former player. In Barcelona, ​​according to what this newspaper learned, they still do not see Neymar’s return clearly.

Beyond the good relationship between the player’s agent, Pini Zahavi and Joan Laporta -this friendship was the key to Lewandowski’s arrival at the Camp Nou-, Barça executives understand that they will not be able to register Neymar’s contract. In addition, the coach Xavi Hernández is not convinced by the return of the Brazilian. The arrival of him, they understand from the coaching staff, can alter the atmosphere in the group.

