On Wednesday, Messi, 35, announced that he would move to Inter Miami, after his contract with the French champions expired at the end of this month.

Neymar said in an interview with ESPN, Sunday: “I already knew. Messi is one of my closest friends. God gave me a great blessing to get to know him, play with him, and have a beautiful friendship.”

He added, “I told him that he would be very happy in the American city, and in the atmosphere of living in Miami.”

On the other hand, Neymar expressed his confidence in Messi’s abilities, saying: “I am confident that he will make a big change in the American League. The competition will be more popular, so everyone should take advantage and enjoy watching him play, because unfortunately nothing lasts forever.”

The Brazilian international, Messi’s former colleague in Barcelona, ​​​​and Paris Saint-Germain, visited basketball player Jimmy Butler in Florida, before the fourth game in the NBA Finals, on Friday.

Butler, who was selected 6 times in the All-Star Team, said he was “excited also about Messi’s move to Inter Miami,” adding that the World Cup champion with Argentina “will add a lot to football in the United States.”

He told reporters last week: “Messi’s transfer will make football fans around the world come here to watch him. I am very happy to have him.”