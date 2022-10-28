Spain clears all charges against Neymar in Barcelona transfer fraud case

Spanish prosecutors have dropped all charges against Paris Saint-Germain Brazilian striker Neymar in a 2013 Barcelona transfer fraud case. The agency reports Europa Press.

After several court hearings, which began on October 17, the forward was fully acquitted. A similar decision was made in relation to other suspects in this case. Among them, in addition to the football player, were also his parents and the former president of Barcelona, ​​Sandro Rosell.

In 2017, it became known that Neymar would stand trial. The investment fund DIS, which owned part of the rights to the player, demanded to punish the player, being sure that he had not received the money due for the transfer of the Brazilian from the Brazilian Santos to Barcelona in the summer of 2013.

Neymar spent four seasons at Barcelona. As part of the Catalan team, the striker became a two-time champion of Spain and won the Champions League in the 2014/15 season. In 2017, the striker moved to PSG.