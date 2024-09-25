Vinicius Junior’s 2023/2024 season was spectacular and he is undoubtedly one of the strongest competitors for the Ballon d’Or, which will be awarded in Paris on October 28. Neymar, his compatriot, did not hesitate in his choice.
The new generation is here, as for the first time in 21 years neither Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be on the list for the award for the best footballer on the planet. The three main candidates to win the trophy are Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior and Rodri, who recently suffered a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.
“Of course I’ll be rooting for him to win the Ballon d’Or this year. He has suffered a lot in his life, but he has overcome expectations and criticism. He has become an idol for all of us,” Ney told him Brand Sports.
Vinicius emerged from the Flamengo youth system in Brazil and was sold to Real Madrid for 45 million euros in mid-2018. In the 2023/2024 season he played 39 games and scored 24 goals, positioning himself as the top scorer for the White House in the year of competition. Since his arrival in Madrid, he played 273 matches, scored 86 goals and provided 81 assists.
In the 2023/2024 season he won La Liga, the Champions League, the Spanish Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, thus expanding his already extensive list of achievements. Although glory is proving to be quite elusive with the Brazilian national team, he will continue to try in the coming years of his career, which still has a lot to write.
#Neymar #chose #Real #Madrid #player #deserving #Ballon #dOr
Leave a Reply