This Friday the Brazilian footballer Neymar announced the arrival of his daughter with his partner Bruna Biancardi. The player confirmed the news through his social networks.

“Our Mavie came to complete our lives, welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us… thank you for choosing us,” the Brazilian mentioned on Instagram.

She is the first daughter for the model and the second for the soccer player, who is the father of Davi Luca, 12 years old. “Mavie” is a name that means “my life”, from the French “ma vie.”

Neymar, star of Brazil.





Neymar left the Al Hilal camp in the last hours and quickly traveled to Brazil to attend the birth of his little girl.

The footballer will not be present in his club’s match against Al Akhdoud on matchday 9 of the Saudi Arabia League.

The little girl was born amid several rumors of Neymar’s alleged infidelity towards Bruna and where the woman was disappointed on social networks.

“I am aware of everything that has happened and, again, enormously disappointed,” the Brazilian said at the time.

FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL

