You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Neymar with his baby.
Neymar’s Instagram
Neymar with his baby.
The Brazilian footballer made the announcement on his social networks.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
This Friday the Brazilian footballer Neymar announced the arrival of his daughter with his partner Bruna Biancardi. The player confirmed the news through his social networks.
“Our Mavie came to complete our lives, welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us… thank you for choosing us,” the Brazilian mentioned on Instagram.
She is the first daughter for the model and the second for the soccer player, who is the father of Davi Luca, 12 years old. “Mavie” is a name that means “my life”, from the French “ma vie.”
Neymar left the Al Hilal camp in the last hours and quickly traveled to Brazil to attend the birth of his little girl.
The footballer will not be present in his club’s match against Al Akhdoud on matchday 9 of the Saudi Arabia League.
The little girl was born amid several rumors of Neymar’s alleged infidelity towards Bruna and where the woman was disappointed on social networks.
“I am aware of everything that has happened and, again, enormously disappointed,” the Brazilian said at the time.
FUTBOLRED EDITORIAL
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Neymar #celebrates #arrival #baby #Mavie