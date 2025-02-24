Brazilian Neymar, who returned to FC Santos, inspired the fans in his home country for over 90 minutes. With a directly converted corner, the 33-year-old contributed to the 3-0 away win of his team at Inter de Limeira. After the art shot, Neymar sat on an advertising gang and was celebrated by the entire stadium. He also pulled the leadership role with the templates for the other two Santos hits by Tiquinho Soares (9./32.). Santos is thus qualified for the quarter-finals of the regional Paulista championship and avoided a one-month break because Brazil’s series A only begins on the last weekend in March.