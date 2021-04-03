As published this Saturday by the newspaper Ara, Neymar has knocked on Barça’s door again. Like every year, on the other hand. The Brazilian, who ends his contract in 2022, would have always paralyzed his renewal according to Ara and it would have been offered to the Barça club. Just a few dates ago, Andre Cury, one of his trusted men, had already said that the Brazilian’s words would be fulfilled and that Neymar and Messi would play together next season …, but at Barça.

Joan Laporta never ruled it out during the electoral campaign. It should also be remembered that Pini Zahavi, the representative who took command of operations to bring him to Paris in the summer of 2017, met with Joan Laporta on March 3. The information, published with As, had to do with the signing of David Alaba, who is also represented by the agent. But Neymar’s name could always have come to light. According to Ara, the Brazilian has stopped his contract extension and dreams of playing with Messi again, although it was he who decided to leave the Barça club.

Laporta feel the market these weeks. It is active. After his meeting with Alf-Inge Haaland, Erling’s father, and Mino Raiola, on Holy Thursday, this information from Neymar. This, plus the open possibility of incorporating Depay and Agüero. Kun and Neymar, by the way, close friends of Messi, which also negotiates his continuity with the Barça club.