Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Júnior shared on his social media this Friday (21) that he bought two NFTs from the famous Bored Ape Yacht Club collection.

According to OpenSea, the NFT shopping marketplace where the ace has a profile, he paid US$1.1 million for the images. Transactions, however, are made through the cryptocurrency Ethereum, the most used in the NFTs market.

This isn’t the first “bored monkey” the player acquires. In his OpenSea account you can see another one, which is a collaboration with Adidas, in addition to 18 other works.

One of them is even part of the Diving Dolphins collection, or diving dolphins, and plays with the player himself who, supposedly, simulates many fouls on the field. In the description of the collection there is the text “a dolphin lying in its natural habitat”.

