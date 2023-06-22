the attacker Neymar, a player for the Brazilian team and French Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), apologized this Wednesday to his current partner, the model Bruna Biancardi, with whom he is expecting a child, after the controversy caused by the revelation of an alleged case of infidelity.

Neymar apologizes after infidelity scandal

In a message on her Instagram account addressed to Bruna, who is five months pregnant, the Canarinha star apologized to his partner and her family, as well as to the child they are expecting, for the suffering he caused and for the “unnecessary exposure”.

“I perceived how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all this and how much you want to be by my side. And I by your side. I was wrong. I was wrong with you”said the striker.

Despite the fact that the soccer player does not explicitly mention the case of infidelity that has become a novel in the country’s tabloids, the message was published a week after the influential Brazilian Fernanda Campos implied that she had an affair with Neymar Few days ago.



The PSG attacker decided to “justify the unjustifiable” publicly, considering that “if a private matter became public, the request for forgiveness must also be public”.

In the same message, Neymar said that he wants to continue at Bruna’s side, his partner since last year and with whom, he said, he dreams of sharing his life.

“I can’t imagine without you. I don’t know if ours will work out, but today you are the certainty that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will win, and our love for each other will strengthen us”he concluded.

Neymar, 31, is already the father of Davi Lucca, 11, and the result of his relationship with the also influential Carol Dantas.

