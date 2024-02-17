Neymar already on Saudi Arabia and was recorded by his club's cameras, andl Al Hilal, But the look he wore was impressive, which has unleashed a wave of comments on social networks.

His appearance, added to the limp resulting from the injury, gives something to talk about, but the club has said that the most important thing is that its great star arrives in the best shape and returns to training promptly.

The striker is still injured and is making progress in his recovery after the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered on October 17 in the match against Uruguay in the qualifying round. 2026 World Cup.

That day, the player did not finish the game, he was evacuated by ambulance and it was later confirmed that he suffered the injury that keeps him away from the fields.

The footballer has experienced difficult times, as his recovery has not been as easy as expected. A lot of pain in the physiotherapy sessions is what the player has reported on social networks about him.

However, he has also had time for a social life, of which he is a very 'friend'. He has been seen on a cruise named after him and on her birthday. Romariothe soccer star Brazil.

The player, on his social networks, uploaded a photo with his new 'toy'. It is an expensive Rolls-Roycewhom he baptized as his “new son.”

According to the newspaper 'The Sun', the car costs 270,000 pounds sterling, more or less $1,330,779,265.

