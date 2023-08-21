The world of sport was surprised last week with the news of Neymar’s move to Saudi Arabia.

At the age of 31, the Brazilian, who in 2017 had left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the height of his career, was announced by Al-Hilal, now commanded by former Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus, as the big star of the team for the dispute of the new season of the Saudi championship.

With a salary of €320 million (about R$1.7 billion) for two seasons, Neymar arrived at the Saudi club stating that he always wanted to be a global player.

“I achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special moments, but I always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places,” he explained during his presentation.

Neymar continued by stating that he wants to write a new history in the sport and that the “Saudi Pro League [campeonato saudita] has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.”

In fact, the Saudi championship will feature several names that have shone in European football recently. In addition to Neymar, the Saudis also have Benzema, the current best player in the world, according to the latest Ballon d’Or awards by France Football magazine; Sadio Mané, one of Liverpool’s greats; N’golo Kanté, world champion with France in 2018; the Brazilians Roberto Firmino and Fabinho; and its biggest star, Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players of recent decades, five times the best in the world and who was the first to arrive in Saudi football at the beginning of this year, attracted by a multimillion-dollar contract offered at the end of 2022 .

Two or three years ago it would have been hard to imagine such names wearing Saudi club jerseys and playing for the local championship, but now it has become commonplace. In fact, Neymar’s transfer to Al-Hilal was the biggest transaction made by a non-European club in history. The Saudis paid PSG around €100 million, between fixed payments and variable installments.

At the moment, according to a list by the French newspaper Le Parisien, eight of the ten highest-paid players in world football play on Saudi soil. In all, just with annual salaries, Saudi Arabia should spend more than US$ 1 billion.

But what is behind so much investment?

The first answer is oil, or rather the money it generates. Saudi Arabia is one of the largest producers of the commodity and the money from it feeds the country’s powerful sovereign wealth fund, estimated at around US$ 620 billion.

In second place is sportswashing, the practice used by some countries to “wash their image” before the international community through the use of sport. The Saudis are using their sovereign wealth fund to invest in various fields, ranging from technology to entertainment, and football, according to many analysts, has been adopted by the country at the moment as the main platform to put into practice its change of image. .

To put this objective into motion, the Saudi sovereign wealth fund acquired a 75% stake in four of the country’s main football clubs in June: Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal, the same ones that now offer rivers of money in wages for players from Europe.

The Saudis are not the first Arabs to use this practice: Qatar also used sportswashing when hosting the World Cup in 2022. The objective was to use the main event in world football to sell itself to the world as a modern and dynamic country.

Qatar, like Saudi Arabia, is the target of complaints for its violation of human rights. Freedoms of expression, religion, association and sexual orientation are severely restricted in the country. In addition, Qatar also has a history of supporting Islamic fundamentalist groups in the region, such as Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood.

But, to sell itself to the world, Qatar invested around US$ 229 billion (R$ 1.22 trillion) in the organization of the last Cup, which made it the most expensive in history. The country built and renovated eight stadiums, invested in the construction of hotels and infrastructure and even a new city, all with the aim of showing the world that it was a developed, innovative and welcoming country.

Unlike Qatar, Saudi Arabia does not (yet) have a World Cup to organize and “image wash” through a major football event, therefore, the kingdom is currently appealing to other methods within the most popular sport. in the world, which also includes going beyond the signing of players.

For this reason, the Saudis purchased Newcastle, a club from England, invested in sponsorship of shirts for other European teams with the print of their tourism company, Visit Saudi, hired Lionel Messi as tourism ambassador, acquired rights to hold international competitions such as the Spanish Super Cup, which usually has Real Madrid and Barcelona among its main competitors (perhaps the greatest classic in world football), and the FIFA Club World Cup and, more recently, the proposal to insert the its domestic champion in the UEFA Champions League, Europe’s premier club competition.

The country also invested in grassroots football and even allowed women to enter stadiums. Saudi Arabia plans to bid to host the 2030 World Cup – which would be the culmination of its entire project to sell itself as a new country – and the new signings, indirectly, help to catapult this bid.

According to information from the sports press, in some contracts signed by the new stars of local football, including Neymar’s, there are bonus clauses that provide for the payment to players of another “hefty sum” for posts on social networks that extol the positive points of the country. Arabic.

Despite this effort, international human rights institutions such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) and Amnesty International continue to repeatedly denounce the various violations taking place in the country of Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Bin Salman is accused of ordering the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared in 2018 inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, where he had gone to get documents to get married.

Investigations into the case pointed out that he was brutally murdered inside the consulate by a Saudi squad, having been strangled and subsequently dismembered. Khashoggi was a critic of the Saudi regime and wrote stories and articles in which he denounced human rights violations in the Arab country.

In the most recent democracy index by The Economist, released in 2022, Saudi Arabia appeared in 150th position, in a list that had 167 countries.

“In recent months, Saudi Arabian authorities have stepped up their brutal crackdown on freedom of expression, sentencing individuals to prison terms ranging from 10 to 45 years simply for their peaceful expression online. Authorities also continue to execute people for a wide range of crimes. On a single day last year, 81 people were sentenced to death, many of whom were tried in grossly unfair trials,” Stephen Cockburn, Head of Economic and Social Justice at Amnesty International, said in February.

HRW said in a statement that “Saudi Arabia spends billions of dollars hosting major entertainment, cultural and sporting events to deviate from the country’s dismal human rights record.”

Economic diversification?

Although many analysts classify Saudi Arabia’s moves in football as a clear practice of sportswashing, Saudi authorities claim that they are part of a larger project called Vision 2030.

Presented in 2016, the project is nothing more than a plan put into practice by Mohamed bin Salman to diversify the Saudi economy, taking the country out of dependence on oil.

The Saudi regime claims that investment in the sports sector, such as football, which is already a national passion, will bring several benefits to the country, which include high foreign investment, the promotion of internal employment and the boost of tourism, since many foreigners can go to the country to watch the Club World Cup or the Spanish Super Cup, as well as go to a local stadium to watch in person a confrontation between Neymar and Benzema, or Benzema against Ronaldo.

Allied to this, the Saudis also point out that investment in sport in general will help in the fight against obesity, which has been plaguing the population. According to a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), the obesity rate has more than doubled in recent years in Saudi Arabia, currently reaching more than 50% of the population.

For Simon Chadwick, professor of sport and geopolitical economics at SKEMA Business School in France, the Saudis are currently trying to “position themselves as the center of a new world order”.

To Yahoo Sports, he said he believes that, in the long run, Saudi Arabia’s main objective is to acquire several properties related to sports, aiming to position itself as one of the main sports centers in the world.