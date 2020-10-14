Neymar is already the second historical scorer for the Brazilian team.

In his 104th game as an absolute international, against Peru, the PSG forward scored a hat-trick and reached 64 goals for the canarinha. Two more than 62 for Ronaldo ‘Phenomenon’. Neymar now only has Pelé ahead, who scored 77 goals in 51 games officers with the green ’10’ and yellow.

Neymar scored both goals from penalties, both suffered by him, and a rebound goal at the end of a difficult match for the Canarinha in Lima. After transforming the first goal, the crack of PSG he celebrated by making the ‘9’ with his hands, in homage to the former Real Madrid and Barcelona striker.

The wait to equalize and exceed his idol’s number of goals took more than a year for Neymar. The forward had last scored in Brazil’s draw against Colombia in Miami, on September 7, 2019. Since then, he had only played 90 ‘in two games, the friendly against Senegal, in October last year, and the win against Bolivia on Friday. He barely played 26 ‘off the bench against Peru in September 2019 and was injured at the beginning of the first half against Nigeria, losing the next two games, against Argentina and South Korea.

At 28 years old and in the best moment of his career, Neymar has all the ballots to reach the maximum legend of Santos. With 104 games, a little further away is Cafu, the record holder for matches with the national team’s jersey, with 150. Roberto Carlos is the second Brazilian international with the most matches played, 132, followed by Rivellino (120) and Dani Alves (118).