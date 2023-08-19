The plane carrying the Brazilian striker landed at around eight o’clock local time at the private aviation airport in Riyadh, where the player, who placed a blue scarf in the crescent colors over his white shirt, was warmly received with a bouquet of flowers and Arabic coffee for him..

Al-Hilal, winner of the Saudi League 18 times (a record) and the AFC Champions League 4 times (a record), will hold a party to present Neymar on Saturday evening, before his match in the second round of the league against Al-Fayhaa at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh..

And on Tuesday, the club, dubbed “The Leader”, announced its contract with Neymar from French Paris Saint-Germain..

And a source in Saudi Arabia stated that Neymar will receive a huge salary estimated at “100 million euros ($109 million) annually in a two-year contract, and the same amount paid by Al-Hilal to Paris Saint-Germain” as a transfer fee..

Neymar joined a constellation of other stars in the Saudi League, such as Ronaldo and Senegalese Sadio Mane (Al-Nasr), French Benzema and Ngolo Kante (Al-Ittihad) and Algerian Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahly)..

He will also join other stars in his new team, such as Portuguese Robin Neves, Serbian Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, Senegalese Khalido Coulibaly and his compatriot Malcolm..

In an interview published by Al-Hilal on Wednesday evening, Neymar said, “My goal is to make Al-Hilal fans happy and always reach the summit, and I will do my best with the team.”