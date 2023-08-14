He Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Al-Hilal Saudi finalize this Monday the details of an agreement for around 90 million euros for the transfer of the Brazilian

neymarwhich could be closed in a matter of hours since only the last fringes remain.

As reported by the newspaper L’Équipe and later confirmed by Le Parisien (very close to PSG), all the parties involved agree to close the deal, which includes, in addition to around 90 million euros for PSG, a contract of two seasons for the Brazilian for which he would earn around 100 million euros a year.

Incredible

With these data, it would be the most valuable sale operation in the history of PSG. Both the coachLuis Enrique, as the sports director, louis fieldsThey already announced the striker last week that they do not have him for next season.

This factor has been decisive in accelerating the talks for the exit of

Neymar. With a contract signed until 2027, PSG sought to ensure the departure of the 31-year-old player this summer, who never lived up to the expectations of his notorious signing, in 2017 from the Barcelona for 222 million euros, which is still the most expensive in history.

The Parisian club debuted on Saturday in the new season of the French League and the team led by Luis Enrique only managed to draw 0-0 at home against Lorient.

What is known is that the contract of the Brazilian striker has several ‘washers’.

Some of them:

-Private plane at your disposal and mansion with staff included.

-80 thousand euros per match won and 500 thousand euros for each time Saudi Arabia is named on their social networks.

