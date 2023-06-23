Neymar and Rodrygo welcome Ancelotti as Brazil coach

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Carlo Ancelotti, with Real Madrid’s tenth European Cup.
Carlo Ancelotti, with Real Madrid’s tenth European Cup.
Nobody has given the last word, but everything indicates that it is done.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Neymar Jr, front of the paris saint germainsupported the future arrival of the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, current coach of Real Madrid, to the bench of the Brazilian team.
“Brazil will have the privilege of having a foreign coach. Ancelotti is a guy who has won everything. I’m sure he’s going to teach us a lot, ”said the attacker, a PSG player in an interview with the Bandsports channel at an auction at the Neymar Jr. Institute.
(Colombia was chosen as the venue for the U-20 Women’s World Cup: Fifa announcement details) (A fan of Millonarios is murdered a few hours before the final against Nacional in Bogotá)
In the same act, the Madrid striker Rodrygo Goes He praised the Italian coach, although he said he couldn’t say much “because I don’t know much either.”
“I know it’s plan A for the national team, the president wants to have him and the players want him too. For me, for Vini, for Militão… we already know him, we know his greatness. Having him in the team will be very important But there is still nothing confirmed. We hope that when the contract ends he will join the team, “he added.
A few days ago it was said that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) intends to announce an agreement with the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti before the end of June, sources from the entity told EFE on Monday.
Talks between the parties are well advanced, according to sources, with the idea of Ancelotti taking over the Brazilian team after expiring his current contract with Real Madrid.
(Bogotá ‘will not pay Millonarios-Nacional’ transmission rights: tension with Win)
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Neymar #Rodrygo #Ancelotti #Brazil #coach
Leave a Reply