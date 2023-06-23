Saturday, June 24, 2023
Neymar and Rodrygo welcome Ancelotti as Brazil coach

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 23, 2023
in Sports
Neymar and Rodrygo welcome Ancelotti as Brazil coach

Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, with Real Madrid's tenth European Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti, with Real Madrid’s tenth European Cup.

Nobody has given the last word, but everything indicates that it is done.

Neymar Jr, front of the paris saint germainsupported the future arrival of the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, current coach of Real Madrid, to the bench of the Brazilian team.

“Brazil will have the privilege of having a foreign coach. Ancelotti is a guy who has won everything. I’m sure he’s going to teach us a lot, ”said the attacker, a PSG player in an interview with the Bandsports channel at an auction at the Neymar Jr. Institute.
In the same act, the Madrid striker Rodrygo Goes He praised the Italian coach, although he said he couldn’t say much “because I don’t know much either.”

“I know it’s plan A for the national team, the president wants to have him and the players want him too. For me, for Vini, for Militão… we already know him, we know his greatness. Having him in the team will be very important But there is still nothing confirmed. We hope that when the contract ends he will join the team, “he added.

A few days ago it was said that the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) intends to announce an agreement with the Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti before the end of June, sources from the entity told EFE on Monday.

Photo:

David Rawcliffe. efe

Talks between the parties are well advanced, according to sources, with the idea of ​​Ancelotti taking over the Brazilian team after expiring his current contract with Real Madrid.

EFE

