After the endless rumors about his departure, Neymar renewed this Saturday for three more seasons, until 2025, his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, which he arrived in 2017 becoming the most expensive signing in football history (222 million euros ). «Here I have grown as a person, as a human being and as a player as well. I am very happy to renew and I hope to win many trophies here, ”said the Brazilian.

Neymar landed in the French capital four years ago from Barcelona and since then there have been many times that his possible transfer has made headlines, especially his possible return to the Barça club. Until the last moment, PSG fans feared that the player with the impossible dribbles would give another twist to his plans, but his renewal finally came four days after the bitter elimination in the Champions League semi-finals against Manchester City.

“The center of gravity of our ambitious project to grow PSG lies in the hearts, talents and total involvement of our players,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi was quoted as saying in a statement published on Saturday.

The signing of the 29-year-old Brazilian player allows PSG to continue dreaming of its first Champions League, after the final lost in 2020 against Bayern Munich. “He is the standard bearer of the project, he is a natural leader,” his colleague Ander Herrera recently dedicated to him. This season PSG performed well in the Champions League, eliminating Barcelona and then Bayern Munich, taking revenge for the final lost in Lisbon in August, before falling in the semi-finals.

«I am focused to win the Champions League first and foremost. This would make the difference between my life and my career. Later, seeing if I won one, two, three or four will be the most important thing, ”said Neymar, crowned European champion in 2015 with Barça. The Brazilian is happy at PSG, where he has become a great accomplice of the other banner of the project, the French Kylian Mbappé, in a dressing room with a Spanish accent, in which the Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, arrived in January and appreciated by Neymar.

Attract Messi?



«He is someone very nice, very happy. He gets on well with everyone. He is a phenomenon in the field, but he is a ‘top’ teammate, “Spanish defender Juan Bernat told AFP in November. In the economic aspect, few clubs would be able to pay him a salary of 36 million euros per season, according to the investigation ‘Football Leaks’, in a context marked by the harsh economic consequences of the pandemic.

On the negative side of his journey at PSG, dominating the national scene, are his numerous injuries, which has distanced him from legends such as Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he seemed called to replace as a world benchmark.

Now the objective of PSG will be to balance its squad and surround Neymar with a team of the highest level to compete on the European scene. And also to renew Mbappé, whose contract also ends in 2022. And as a possibility, the dream of attracting his friend Messi to Paris. Neymar has never hidden his interest in reuniting with his old partner, who ends his contract in just over a month and is not clear if he will continue at Barcelona.