A few days after finishing a year in which the footballer Neymar Jr has been forced to temporarily move away from the sport due to a serious knee injury while playing professionally for the Brazil National Team and other physical problems, the player announced exciting personal news in the last few hours. At 32 years old and coinciding with December 25, Christmas Day, the player and his partner, the model and actress Bruna Biancardi have communicated on their social networks that they are awaiting the birth of their second daughter together more than a year after Biancardi gave birth to Maviethe couple’s first baby.

“We are living in such a sweet phase, and we couldn’t help but share with you that He has once again heard our requests and confirmed our plans! Welcome, daughter. May your arrival be in good health! We are waiting for you to complete our family even more. May God protect us from all evil. “Amen!” the future parents wrote in the video that they shared with all their followers to simultaneously announce the news of the model’s pregnancy and the gender of the baby they are expecting, the second girl in the family.

In the video, Neymar and Bruna pose lying on the grass hugging Mavie next to Davi Lucca da Silva Santosthe result of a previous relationship of the player with Carolina Dantas. Seconds later, the family appears excitedly waiting for the burst of colored smoke that revealed in pink that next year they will welcome their second daughter into the world. The gender reveal party was attended by numerous guests dressed in white who later enjoyed the concerts that the footballer had prepared.

For Neymar, the news comes with double the emotion as he will become a father for the fourth time in his life. In addition to Davi Luca and Mavie, last summer the footballer presented his daughter Helena, born after Neymar’s infidelity with the ‘influencer’ Amanda Kimberlly at the same time that Biancardi was pregnant with her first daughter with the Brazilian, who He had to apologize publicly after his mistake came to light.









Neymar was recovering from his knee injury when he met Amanda and they fell in love, starting a brief romance that was speculated on social networks until it became official. Two years ago, Bruna and Neymar announced that they had gotten engaged, but with rumors of infidelity in the air, the tension between them ended up dynamiting their relationship and they broke up in 2023 after she felt disappointed by the lack of respect and disloyalty of the man. player when they had already become parents for the first time. The couple reconciled by adding a family project to the romance that still carried quarrels from the past. Now, when the model is three months pregnant, everything seems forgotten and together they live one of their most special moments.