Neymar is, without a doubt, one of the best footballers in the world today. But his passion for sports is very broad. In this case, It was shown that he is also passionate about the NBA, the best basketball league in the world. And everything seems to indicate that his dominance over the ball is not only with his feet.

The Brazilian has a basketball court, with an excellent parquet, to be able to train their skills in this sport. But this beautiful place lacked a bit of art. That’s why the 29-year-old striker made himself an eccentric mural with the faces of the best players in the history of the NBA.

“Check out my new mural for my basketball field. Thank you @kobrastreetart, it was incredible, “wrote the PSG player below the photo he uploaded to his Instagram account.

Neymar and Stephen Curry exchanged jerseys in the United States. Photo: Clarín Archive

In the center of the impressive mural appears Michael Jordan, alongside the former Chicago Bulls are Lebron James (left) and Kobe bryant (right). They can also be seen, but in a more distant plane, at Scottie pippen, Stephen Curry, Jimmy butler Y Draymond green. All the faces of the mural are painted with striking colors. Now yes, Ney You can shoot the hoop accompanied by the best.

It should be remembered that the Paris Saint Germain striker is out of court for a left adductor injury and is still in doubt for the match against him FC Barcelona of Lionel Messi, by the return of the Champions League round of 16, which will be played on March 10th in the Park of the Princes.

The Brazilian, who watched the first leg where his team won 4-1 from the outside, is trying to recover from his injury since the match against Caen for the French Cup, in which PSG won 1-0. There, the striker who emerged from Santos in Brazil withdrew from the pitch with half an hour to go to finish the game. The Parisian club reported the injury through a medical report on February 11 but there is still no news about how the recovery is progressing. For the moment, you can dedicate yourself to basketball accompanied by the best players in history …

