Brazilians Neymar and Marquinhos, both PSG players, who were unable to join the rest of the expedition that will travel to Qatar 2022 due to a delay in their flight from Paris, did so on Monday afternoon, late after the first preparatory training for the World Cup event at the Juventus facilities.

The striker and the defender, key and indisputable in the eleven of the ‘verdeamarela’, could not appear in the first training session along with the rest of those chosen by Tite, the Brazilian coach.

The challenge with which Neymar surprised the world of football

While the press begins to follow the footsteps of the National Team, one of the most popular TV programs in that country, Domingao do Huck, revealed this weekend the challenge that Neymar not only accepted, but in which he surpassed a mark.

The images were recorded at the concentration of the Brazilian team in September of this year, when those led by Tite faced two of the teams qualified for the World Cup on French soil. They both won them: 3-0 to Ghana and 5-1 to Tunisia.

The challenge that Neymar accepted and overcame is called Dominator and consists of trying to control a ball thrown from a great height from a drone, without it touching the ground.

Neymar was the only one of the members of the National Team who overcame the challenge, and he did so with a record. The mark was held by Vinicius Junior, the current Real Madrid player and member of Flamengo when he was challenged, and Falcao, the world figure in Futsal: both dominated the ball thrown from 29 meters high.

The PSG star lowered the ball with his right foot and then touched it with his knee. The measurement left Neymar as the leader in that challenge: 35 meters.

He was not the only player who participated in the challenge: Vinicius Junior repeated and Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Raphinha, Antony, Ederson and Richarilson also participated. Neither was able to control the ball.

