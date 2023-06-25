After the official apologies for the footballer’s betrayal, calm has returned between Neymar and Bruna Biancardi: the two revealed the sex of the baby on the way on social media

Neymar is about to become a dad again. In the last few hours, in fact, Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi with a video jointly on Instagram have revealed the gender of the baby on the way.

Neymar father of a little girl — “We couldn’t wait for this moment to come, we look forward to meeting you in person, daughter. You are our greatest gift” wrote the two in the description of the video posted on Instagram. In the video shared on social networks, Neymar and Bruna Biancardi showed the images from the preparations to the performance of the gender reveal in which Neymar’s first son also participated, David Luccaborn from the previous relationship of the Brazilian from PSG with Carolina Nogueiera Dantas. It is Davi Lucca who reveals the sex of the unborn child: in the video, in fact, we see Neymar’s eldest son pressing a button that triggers a pink confetti rain. Indeed, Bruna Bianciardi and Neymar they will have a baby girl. See also Shakira and her lyrics to Piqué generate a reaction from Juanes: would you do something like that?

the betrayal with Fernanda Campos — Neymar and his partner Bruna Biancardi recently went through a rather complicated period due to some statements made by Fernanda Campos, an influencer who said she spent the eve of Valentine’s Day together with Neymar in São Paulo. A few days ago the same footballer returned to the subject with a post on Instagram with which apologized for the mistake. “I need you in our life. I saw how much you suffered for all this, how much you want to be by my side. And I by your side,” wrote the Brazilian footballer.

an apology to Bruna Biancardi — “I was wrong, I was wrong with you. I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitches. Only that I resolve the mistakes of my private life at home, in my privacy, with my family and my friends. All of this has affected one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of having by my side, the mother of my son. She has affected her family, which today is also mine” reads the description of the post.” Bru, I’ve already asked your forgiveness for my mistakes, for the overexposure, but I feel compelled to reiterate it publicly. If a private matter becomes public, the request for forgiveness must be public. I can’t imagine myself without you. I don’t know if it will work, but today I am sure that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our child will win, our love for each other will make us stronger. ALWAYS US, I love you “she concluded. See also Unexpected strikers: from Arnautovic to Koopmeiners, from Kvara to Dia and Bastoni