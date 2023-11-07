According to some rumors which are becoming more and more insistent, Neymar would have definitively put an end to his relationship with Bruna Biancardi. The couple had recently given birth to a baby girl, but the peace they achieved was short-lived.

L’announcement of the separation was made public by a Brazilian journalist, Thiago Sodré. Furthermore, some sources indicate how reason of the breakage is to be traced back to a alleged betrayal by the famous footballer. On the other hand, this wouldn’t be the first time that Neymar cheated on his girlfriend.

In any case, it seems that this time Bruna Biancardi has decided to end her relationship due to yet another unfaithful act. Neymar is said to have attended one party in his villa, where he would commit the new betrayal. In the past, the footballer had apologized and Bruna and the latter had forgiven him, but it seems that this time the situation is different. Currently, there are none official statements by those directly involved, therefore the reliability of this news remains uncertain.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi: the announcement of Mavie’s birth

Bruna Biancardi she is a young 29-year-old influencer who in the past had forgiven Neymar’s betrayals. However, it seems that this time she has decided to end their love story, especially after yet another disappointment. The couple had announced the birth of theirs daughter Mavie through a photo published on their Instagram profiles. These were the words written to accompany the caption of the post:

Our Mavie has come to complete our life. Welcome daughter, you are already much loved by us. Thank you for choosing us, God bless you.

On this occasion, they had written words of affection and sharing, but now it seems that theirs path together have undergone a significant turning point. It remains to be seen how the situation will evolve and whether additional releases will be made information about their breakup.