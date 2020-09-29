The investigation procedure opened against Álvaro González and Neymar Jr, for alleged racist insults from both players. is one step away from reaching its end. On Wednesday, the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP will rule on the events that occurred on September 13 in the classic between PSG and Olympique de Marseille. Today, both players have declared in audience before the final verdict.

Neymar already gave his first statement on September 23 to the LFP to present his allegations against Álvaro. The Brazilian accuses the former Villarreal player of having called him “monkey” during the PSG-Olympique de Marseille, while Marseille accuses the PSG star of having given homophobic insults to Álvaro and racists to Sakai. The two players face a penalty that could amount to ten games.

Both PSG and Olympique de Marseille are already preparing the defense that they will have to present on Wednesday by videoconference to the members of the Disciplinary Commission of the LFP. The highest French soccer body already has all the images of the classic at its disposal to clarify the facts of an affair that has been in the news in France for two weeks.