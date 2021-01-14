The post-match of the Champions Trophy, the French Super Cup, won by Paris Saint-Germain against Marseille (2-1), was marked by an exchange of tweets between Neymar and the Spanish defender of Olympique Álvaro González, in the night from Wednesday to Thursday.

“Rey, Álvaro, right?”, Tweeted the Brazilian star of PSG, in a message that comes four months after the first classic of the season, lost 1-0 by PSG in Ligue 1 and marked by accusations of racism of Neymar against Álvaro. The Brazilian number 10 accompanied his tweet with a photo of him, with his tongue stuck out, celebrating his goal on Wednesday against Marseille.

«My parents always taught me to take out the garbage. Let’s always go OM », replied the Spaniard with a screenshot in which he is fighting with the Brazilian, pushing him out of bounds on the pitch.

The exchange continued with a phrase from Neymar, who mocked that the Spaniard “forgot how to win titles” in reference to Álvaro’s record and Marseille’s inability to win a trophy since 2012.

The Marseille defender replied with a photo of the Brazilian legend Pelé, posing with his three World Cup wins, and the message “the eternal shadow of the King”, referring to the fact that Neymar has not won a World Cup with Brazil.

«And mine (shadow) has made you famous. You’re welcome, phenomenon, “concluded the PSG star, expelled in the September classic, which was accompanied by the Neymar-Álvaro case by a generalized fight and accusations of racism and homophobia insults.