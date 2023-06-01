neymar He does not play, he is injured and meanwhile it is heard that he could leave the psg, stop at the Premier league and that he has a revolutionary idea.

He is the protagonist of a new ‘bombshell’, as it is warned that he would leave the psg and would go to the Premier League.

The idea

The Brazilian striker, however, has a contract with the French team until 2025 and with a great renewal option until 2027, but things have been seen.

According to the sports newspaper of that country, L’Equipe, the defender of Brazil, Casemiro, who is part of the Manchester United, is in the crosshairs of the rival club, City, it would have been the bridge for DT to speak with neymar.

And his crazy idea is to launch his own cruisescheduled for the end of this year.

This February 5 the soccer player Neymar celebrated his 31st birthday. See also Psg on the Monaco field: Pochettino first at +15, but knocked out in the last two away matches Photo: Instagram @brunabiancardi

“The vessel will make its first trip between December 26 and 29 with the following route: it will set sail from the seaport of Santos, in the municipality of São Paulo, will stop at Búzios, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro, and will return again to the hometown of the Brazilian soccer player, who followed the business model of Roberto Carlos, Xuxa and other celebrities in the country”, says TYC.

And he adds: “”It will be 3 days and 3 nights of a lot of daring and joy, celebrating everything that our Ney likes the most outside the pitches! There are unmissable attractions and unforgettable shows, as well as every movement of our number 10 jersey in the field”, promises the official publication of Ney Em Alto Mar (Ney on the high seas)”.

What is not known is the cost of the ‘attraction’, but it is clear that it will not be cheap.