Neymar, injured in an adductor, will not be available for Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino when this Wednesday Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16.

Neymar, who had not been able to dispute the first leg either, “will continue his individual recovery work. A new analysis of the situation will be done in the coming days,” PSG explained in its medical bulletin.

According to the medical report, the Brazilian forward “has resumed partial training with the group last week”, but is not ready for a demanding match like the one that will be presented by Barsa, who lost 4-1 in the first game.

For his part, Pochettino remarked that “Neymar has made a great effort but he will not be able to play.” “He was very excited to play this game. It is a difficult moment for him, because he had expectations to recover, but he has a few days left and we hope that as soon as possible he can return with the team,” he explained.

“It is not a decision that we have made, it is a state of a player, of Ney, who cannot get to be in the conditions to compete. It is a fact. He has made a great effort to get into shape as soon as possible, not just for this game, “he added.

Regarding the development of the match, the DT made it clear that his team will not go out to speculate with the favorable result of the first leg and assured that they will seek to qualify by also winning in the second leg.

“We want to qualify by winning the game, knowing that we have a great team and a great coach in front of us, with respect for our rivals, knowing that it will be very hard, and that we will have to have a similar or better performance than the first leg to overcome the tie” , he expressed.

Neymar’s absences, a bad symptom for PSG

PSG’s number ten is low since last February 10 in the victory in Caen (L2) in the French Cup (1-0), when he contracted a left adductor injury.

Since his signing in 2017 at a gold price (€ 222 million, $ 263 million), “Ney” has often missed crucial Champions League matches.

In 2018, he missed the round of 16 leg against Real Madrid (losses 2-1 at the Parc des Princes, and 3-1 in the first leg) due to a sprained right ankle, accompanied by a fissure of the fifth metatarsal of one foot.

The following year, it was the two confrontations against Manchester United (2-0 win at Old Trafford and 3-1 loss at home), also in the round of 16, that he missed, due to a right foot injury.

On each occasion, PSG was eliminated.

But in 2020, their excellent form allowed PSG to reach the Champions final for the first time in their history, lost to Bayern Munich in August (1-0).

This epic allowed Neymar to feel good in Paris, expressing his desire to extend his contract that expires in 2022.

The Italian forward Moise Kean, with covid-19, is in quarantine and will also be out, like the Spanish side Juan Bernat, injured in one knee.

