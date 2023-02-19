Sunday, February 19, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Neymar already knows the medical diagnosis: PSG reveals his condition after injury

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 19, 2023
in Sports
0
Neymar already knows the medical diagnosis: PSG reveals his condition after injury


close

neymar

Neymar gets hurt with PSG.

Neymar gets hurt with PSG.

The Brazilian could not finish the game this Sunday.

the brazilian neymarwho had to leave the match against Lille injured, on the twenty-first day of Ligue 1, suffers a sprained ankle in his right leg as detected by the tests he underwent this Sunday.

See also  Nobody gives you the key to the locker room (Último tango, opinion)

The first explorations rule out a break, as announced in a statement by Paris Saint Germain. “Neymar, who sprained his ankle during the match against Lille, underwent an MRI.

Scare for Neymar

It does not reveal any fracture. A new assessment of the ligament will be carried out within forty-eight hours,” the note indicates.

Neymar had to leave the game against Lille in the first minutes of the second part of the match played at the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian was taken off the pitch in pain and on a stretcher.

In twenty days, Paris Saint Germain visits the Bayern Munich in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League. Neymar was injured after a tackle from Benjamin Andre.

The Lille midfielder kicked the Brazilian in the calf, who sprained his right ankle in the fall. Then, he was replaced by Hugo Ekitike and left the match to the applause of his audience.

EFE

See also  Selection of Brazil, favorite to win before the opening of the World Cup

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Neymar #medical #diagnosis #PSG #reveals #condition #injury

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
In Washington, participants in the protest against support for Ukraine named the enemy of the United States

In Washington, participants in the protest against support for Ukraine named the enemy of the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result