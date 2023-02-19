Neymar already knows the medical diagnosis: PSG reveals his condition after injury

the brazilian neymarwho had to leave the match against Lille injured, on the twenty-first day of Ligue 1, suffers a sprained ankle in his right leg as detected by the tests he underwent this Sunday.

The first explorations rule out a break, as announced in a statement by Paris Saint Germain. “Neymar, who sprained his ankle during the match against Lille, underwent an MRI.

Scare for Neymar

It does not reveal any fracture. A new assessment of the ligament will be carried out within forty-eight hours,” the note indicates.

Neymar had to leave the game against Lille in the first minutes of the second part of the match played at the Parc des Princes. The Brazilian was taken off the pitch in pain and on a stretcher.

In twenty days, Paris Saint Germain visits the Bayern Munich in the round of 16 second leg of the Champions League. Neymar was injured after a tackle from Benjamin Andre.

The Lille midfielder kicked the Brazilian in the calf, who sprained his right ankle in the fall. Then, he was replaced by Hugo Ekitike and left the match to the applause of his audience.

