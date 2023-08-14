It’s just a matter of details. The last few are left before signing the agreement and putting an end to the story between Neymar and PSG, six years after the arrival that shook the world of football. In 2017, the Qatari emir’s club decided to break the bank and paid the 222 million euros provided for in the clause that at the time linked the Brazilian to Barcelona: it was an earthquake that changed every perspective, as the Saudi Arabia, where Neymar will land at Al Hilal with a two-year deal of 180 million. The PSG should collect around 90 million.

end of relationship with PSG

During the night, the negotiations already well underway yesterday, an agreement was reached between the two clubs, as announced by the Equipe, according to which the Brazilian could already undergo medical tests today. The sale price should be around 90 million, probably including bonuses of 80 million. In any case, at 31, Neymar has accepted the idea of ​​giving up on European football by signing a contract that effectively triples his salary for the season in Paris. In Paris, the Brazilian, who rejected Chelsea’s advances last summer and again in January, will be remembered not so much for his 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 appearances, but above all for the 119 games missed due to injury, the frailty of his ankles, the numerous controversies about his party lifestyle, and the unfinished mission in the Champions League, with the final lost in 2020 that would probably change everything and make the never born love blossom with the demanding Parisian fans.